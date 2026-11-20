BERLIN, November 20. /TASS/. One in five young people living in Germany harbors a desire to leave the country, the newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing statistical studies.

About 20% of young Germans hope to move abroad and another 41% would consider it, the newspaper said, citing the Youth in Germany 2026 study. Data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) showed that a record 290,000 German citizens left the country in 2025. Half of those were aged 20 to 39.

Handelsblatt said young Germans are increasingly dissatisfied with national politics. Older generations wield most of the influence, leaving young people’s interests unaddressed, the newspaper noted.

Germany has been grappling with a prolonged economic crisis in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic initially triggered the crisis, which deepened after Russian gas supplies stopped.

An earlier Forsa poll found that 86% of Germany’s residents were dissatisfied with the performance of the government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, the worst result for the current coalition since polling began. Only 12% of respondents expressed support for the cabinet’s work. Most Germans are frustrated by persistent disputes between the coalition parties and by the government’s budget policy. An INSA poll found that 58% of Germans favor early parliamentary elections.