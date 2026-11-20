WARSAW, November 20. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said his country was not planning to deploy its troops in Ukraine when the hostilities there are over, in line with the plan proposed by the Coalition of the Willing.

"Poland is not taking part in this coalition in this form. Since the very outset, I told Vladimir Zelensky that there will be no Polish troops in Ukraine," he was quoted as saying by the RMF24 radio station.

The Coalition of the Willing, led by the United Kingdom and France, is working on security guarantees for Ukraine that include the possible deployment of military contingents after the conflict ends. Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that ensuring Ukraine's security through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable to Russia.