ST. PETERSBURG, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s invitation for the E3 countries (Britain, Germany and France) to visit Moscow, sent through diplomatic channels, does not mean they will take part in Russia-US-Ukraine talks on resolving the conflict, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"I would like to stress that if they (E3 countries - TASS) decide to accept the invitation to travel to Moscow, it would not mean the group joining the so-called trilateral format," he said.

Ryabkov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced an invitation for European officials to visit Moscow and outline potential proposals for a European security architecture at a press conference in Shenzhen, China.

"We have seen reports that consultations continue in these countries. We’ll see. We are awaiting a response to the invitation. If the response is positive, preparations will be made as quickly and effectively as possible," the Russian deputy foreign minister said, adding that the E3 nations were free to choose their representatives.