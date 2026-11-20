MELITOPOL, November 20. /TASS/. Russian electronic warfare (EW) operators in the Orekhov area are successfully fending off both Ukrainian FPV drones and fixed-wing attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a senior EW operator from the 291st Motorized Rifle Regiment with the call sign Fokus, told TASS.

"Most often, of course, in our sector, in our area of operations, we are combating FPV drones and fixed-wing attack UAVs. As we’ve already mentioned, we’re intercepting FPV drones exceptionally well by jamming their communication channels. First, we intercept the video feed from the drone using one system, then, using another system, we directly target the receiver, thereby cutting off its communication with the operator. That’s it, the drone crashes," he said.

Fokus noted that drones are disabled in a manner that prevents them from causing any damage when they crash.