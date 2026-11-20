BERLIN, November 20. /TASS/. The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in China’s Shenzhen is historic because even the fact that dialogue has begun among the leaders of the major powers holds diplomatic value, said Steffen Kotre, a Bundestag member from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction and the party’s energy policy expert.

"[I view this meeting] as historic: the leaders of the three major countries are coming together and talking to one another," he told TASS. "In diplomacy, the very fact that dialogue has begun is already of value."

The lawmaker emphasized that trust, which takes a long time to build, is the foundation of everything.

"In doing so, the leaders of the three countries are sending a positive signal, in contrast to the Europeans, who are banking on confrontation and rejection of diplomacy," he said.

Putin, Xi Jinping, and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

The leaders also adopted a declaration on peace. They expressed support for reforming the UN to ensure a more effective response to the global challenges. According to the document, Russia, China, and the United States plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. It is noted that respect for the immunities of state officials is of fundamental importance, and the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies should not abuse their powers. The leaders emphasized that a nuclear war must never be unleashed - there will be no winners in it. It is also noted that Russia, China, and the United States will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.