MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Crimean Bridge will be restored after the recent Ukrainian attack and "will be even better than before," there is no doubt in that, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia daily.

The agenda items for the trilateral meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China, and Donald Trump of the United States have been agreed upon; however, there is still room for open discussions, he told Vesti.

TASS has summarized the Kremlin spokesman’s key statements.

Proposals on mission in Konstantinovka

There has not been any response to Russia’s proposal regarding a humanitarian operation in Konstantinovka from Ukraine yet: "We have not heard any words of readiness for this mission from Ukraine yet."

Russian President Vladimir Putin may discuss a possible humanitarian operation in Konstantinovka, the Donetsk People’s Republic, with his US counterpart Donald Trump: "Of course, we cannot rule out that this issue will be raised in talks with Trump."

Russia’s Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova gained experience collaborating with US First Lady Melania Trump’s team during a humanitarian operation in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region: "Melania Trump was instrumental in initiating this humanitarian effort, and our Ombudswoman Lantratova has already gained some experience working with her team."

"Therefore, this experience will certainly prove useful."

Putin-Xi-Trump meeting

The upcoming meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the United States, scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China’s Shenzhen, is unprecedented: "This is a landmark meeting. There has been nothing like this until today."

This meeting could send a signal to the whole world about the need to address global issues: "The meeting may somehow send a strong message to all humanity about the need for dialogue in order to find ways out of the existing problems."

"The leaders of the world’s three major powers are sending a signal to the world that the most pressing issues can be addressed through dialogue."

The European sanctions are unlikely to be discussed at the upcoming trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump: "Naturally, the sanctions are unlikely to be discussed at the trilateral meeting."

The agenda items for the trilateral meeting have been agreed upon; however, there is still room for open discussions: "There are certain items on the agenda; they have been agreed upon, but there is also room for informal discussions and an exchange of views."

Ukrainian settlement

European leaders are seeking a role in the Ukraine peace process: "In general, European leaders are very zealous about these developments and are seeking a role in the process.

"However, their position is clearly the opposite of peace. They appear more interested in demonstrating their ambition to inflict ‘a strategic defeat’ and exert further pressure on Russia."

The European leaders’ confrontational stance is unlikely to help them secure a role in the peace process around Ukraine: "Someone holding such a position can hardly claim a significant role."

Putin will inform Xi Jinping on the latest developments regarding Ukraine: "The topic of Ukraine is always on the agenda. Of course, Putin will inform his Chinese counterpart and friend about the recent developments."

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is continuing and Russian forces are still launching strikes against targets that are somehow related to the maintenance of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex: "Combat operations are ongoing and our military is continuing to strike targets that are in one way or another connected with Ukraine’s military-industrial complex. However, Ukraine is also continuing its terrorist attacks."

Russia has never linked the prospect of a negotiation process regarding Ukraine to a ceasefire: "The prospects of a negotiation process has never been linked to a ceasefire."

Russia is against temporary pauses in the special military operation zone as it insists on lasting peace: "We have, in fact, stated that we are opposed to mere 'breathers' [temporary pauses]; rather, we advocate for a long-term peace and the adoption of responsible decisions capable of setting us on a path toward a peaceful resolution. That is why combat operations continue."

Situation around the Crimean Bridge

The Crimean Bridge will be restored after the recent Ukrainian attack and "will be even better than before," there is no doubt about that: "A [reconstruction] plan will be drawn up, a concrete plan. [Deputy Prime Minister Marat] Khusnullin reported [to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation]. The order of priority and the timeline for the restoration work will be determined. There is, in fact, no doubt that the bridge will be restored and will be even better than before."

The latest terrorist attacks by Kiev may be connected to the upcoming meeting between Putin, Xi, and Trump: "That cannot be ruled out."

Strategic stability and arms control

Issues of strategic stability and arms control currently require urgent discussion at the highest level: "Russia believes the matter of arms control and issues of strategic security must undoubtedly be discussed urgently."

EU foreign policy chief’s remarks

The awkward and ill-advised remark by European diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas about stealing digital data from Russia concerning participants in the special military operation once again highlights the level of her competence: "I think this is yet another awkward and ill-advised statement by Ms. Kallas, one that once again, I suppose, reveals the level of her competence."

Finnish president’s statement

Russia agrees with pragmatic statements from Finnish President Alexander Stubb regarding dialogue with Moscow: "Indeed, we have heard very pragmatic statements from Mr. Stubb [regarding dialogue with Moscow], and we register that. And we agree with that."

Putin’s schedule

Putin will meet with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae-myung, on the sidelines of the APEC summit one way or another: "Putin will meet with the South Korean leader one way or another. And they could even select a venue for a brief conversation, if they find it necessary."

No separate meeting is scheduled between Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi but they may have a talk on the sidelines of the APEC summit: "No, a full-format meeting is not scheduled. However, we do not rule out that they will be able to speak on the sidelines of the summit."

APEC summit

The ineffectiveness of using economic measures as a weapon in international affairs will, in one way or another, be touched upon at the APEC summit in Shenzhen: "In general, the issue of the ineffectiveness of using the economy as a weapon in international affairs -- and the situation with all the sanctions against our country and other countries has clearly demonstrated this -- will be addressed in one way or another over the coming days.".