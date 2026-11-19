LUGANSK, November 19. /TASS/. Russian forces have advanced to new positions southeast of the settlement of Rubezhnoye in the Kharkov Region, and the situation for the Ukrainian army in this area is deteriorating, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

"Our troops have begun advancing south of Volchansk - Ukrainian militants have been driven out of certain areas and positions near the settlement of Rubezhnoye. In addition, a number of new positions have been taken southeast of Rubezhnoye, which will allow our troops to advance further. Consequently, the tactical situation is deteriorating for the Ukrainian militants in this sector as well," he told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Ukraine’s defenses in the Kharkov Region are crumbling amid Russia’s offensive.