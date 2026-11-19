MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked the Crimean Bridge again, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov wrote on the Max social media platform.

TASS has compiled the key details about the aftermath of the attack.

Circumstances of attack

- The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Crimea Bridge again, Aksyonov said.

- Traffic has been temporarily suspended.

- All relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

- An assessment of the damage is underway.

- Crimea’s head urged local residents to rely on official sources for information and refrain from spreading unverified reports.

Transport Ministry’s statement

- The overnight drone attack prompted a suspension of rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge, the Russian Transport Ministry said on Max.

- There were no casualties.

- Experts are assessing the damage.

Train delays

- Three Tavria trains bound for Crimea have been delayed due to the suspension of rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge, Grand Service Express said.

- The company added that passengers on trains delayed by more than four hours would be provided with drinking water and hot meals.