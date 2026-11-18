MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. By the end of Wednesday’s main trading session, the MOEX Index fell by 1.28% to 2,469.93 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 1.01% to 946.25 points. The yuan exchange rate rose by 5.45 kopecks to 12.312 rubles.

"Sellers dominated the stock market on Wednesday, even though the MOEX Index briefly exceeded 2,500 points," noted Andrey Smirnov, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

Leading the gains were Surgutneftegas preferred shares (+0.49%), NLMK common shares (+0.45%), Cian (+0.24%), MTS (+0.19%), and T-Technologies common shares (+0.1%), reported Anna Kotelnikova, an analyst at the Finam financial group.

Meanwhile, shares of Nornickel (-3.01%), Polyus (-2.76%), Gazprom (-2.39%), Credit Bank of Moscow (-2.36%), and Renaissance (-1.68%) saw declines, the analyst added.

BCS World of Investments expects the MOEX Index to likely remain within the 2,470-2,550 point range. Over the course of the week, exchange rates are expected to shift toward the lower ends of their respective ranges of 80-83 rubles per dollar and 12-12.4 rubles per yuan.

According to Tsifra Broker, in the absence of any positive momentum, market consolidation is likely to persist within the 2,450-2,550 point range for the MOEX Index. Meanwhile, currency exchange rates are expected to continue consolidating for some time within the ranges of 12-12.5 rubles per yuan, 80-83.5 rubles per US dollar, and 90-93.5 rubles per euro.