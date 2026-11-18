SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke briefly with US President Donald Trump at a Tuesday evening gala event, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Russian president approached Trump, who was the last to be greeted by the host of the summit, China’s President Xi Jinping, after the ceremony of official greeting. Putin and Trump shook hands firmly and exchanged a few phrases. After that Xi invited them to take their places for a joint picture.

The reception is being held at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center on behalf of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in honor of the economic leaders of the APEC Forum. The center is located in the Futian district on the territory of Xiangmi Park. The complex also includes the Shenzhen Cultural and Financial Center and the International Center for Theater Arts. The project was developed by a team led by Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering He Jingtang.

Tomorrow, Putin, Trump and Xi will hold a trilateral meeting. The talks will be the eighth face-to-face contact between the leaders of Russia and the United States across Trump's two presidential terms.