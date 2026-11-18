NEW YORK, November 18. /TASS/. US authorities in the state of California indicted Igor Diu, a Russian national, of fraud and acting as an unregistered foreign agent, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

"A federal grand jury has indicted Igor Diu, a Russian national, on charges of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, acting as an agent of a foreign government without notice to the Attorney General, interstate stalking, and fraud in connection with identification documents," the document says.

The statement claims that Diu conducted surveillance and gathered information "about employees of a Silicon Valley technology and defense company."

The Russian citizen first appeared in court on November 2 and has since been in custody. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for November 24.