TUNIS, November 18. /TASS/. Russia, the United States and China need to coordinate their positions to ensure economic stability in the developing countries that are directly feeling the consequences of the confrontation between the great powers, Ahmed Mustafa, an economist and director of the Center for Asian Studies and Translation in Egypt, said commenting on the prospects for a meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States and China in Shenzhen.

"For the developing economies of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, the confrontation between the great powers is not just a theoretical discussion or distant geopolitical strife: it directly results in an increase in the cost of imports, stricter financing conditions and disruption of supply chains," the expert told TASS.

According to him, the countries of the global South consider such a dialogue as a necessary mechanism for strengthening international stability, joint development and ensuring their economic survival.

"When Beijing, Washington and Moscow keep communication channels open, the entire international system receives an essential safety mechanism to cushion shocks and limit the consequences of crises," Mustafa said.

The expert believes that even limited strategic stability agreements can improve the conditions for attracting investments to developing countries. In particular, this includes the principle of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war and promoting a political settlement of conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. Such steps, he said, would "reduce the premium for geopolitical risk, which hinders the flow of foreign direct investment into emerging markets."

Mustafa mentioned coordination in the energy sector as another important area. He pointed out that Russia, the United States and China play a key role in the global energy market, and their interests are related to the security of maritime communications and energy supply routes. According to the expert, if the three countries coordinate, they can prevent price spikes, the main burden of which is borne by developing energy importing countries.

He also noted that developing countries need constructive restructuring of sovereign debt and stable financing of international trade. Finding an effective solution to these problems, he believes, requires coordinated actions by the largest bilateral creditors and multilateral financial institutions.

"The world needs practical, feasible steps from the meeting in Shenzhen, not so much large-scale ideological deals or ostentatious political agreements," Mustafa said.

On Thursday, the leaders of Russia, China and the United States - Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump - will have a meeting. The talks will be the eighth face-to-face contact between the presidents of Russia and the United States across Trump's two presidential terms.