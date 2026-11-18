SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s major independent gas producer Novatek is currently in negotiations to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Thailand, the company’s CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters.

"We are in talks regarding Thailand - it’s a very interesting prospect, though we haven’t finalized anything yet. The fact that I will be in Thailand speaks to our interest," he said.

Earlier, Mikhelson stated that Novatek is prepared to redirect its LNG shipments away from the European market should a ban on Russian LNG imports into the EU take effect on January 1, 2027, though he expressed hope that such a move would not be necessary.

President Vladimir Putin has stated that, given the European Union’s intention to phase out Russian gas entirely, Russia might choose to initiate an early exit from the European market, redirecting its supplies to other, more interested buyers. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has also noted that Russian companies will shift a portion of their LNG exports from Europe to friendly nations, including China, India, Thailand, and the Philippines, without waiting for further restrictions from the European Union.