MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia’s MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.08% to 2,499.95 and 955.14 points, respectively, as the main trading session started on Wednesday, according to trading data as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 1.8 kopecks compared to previous closing to 12.276 rubles.

By 9:15 a.m. Moscow time (6:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had extended losses to 0.17%, reaching at 2,497.62 and 954.27 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 2.6 kopecks at 12.284 rubles.

The MOEX Index fell by 0.27% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,495.26 points.