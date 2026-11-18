SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia-China trade has maintained a strong growth trend in 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"Trade between our countries has remained well above $200 billion over the past several years. This was the target we set some time ago, and it appears we will reach it again this year. Moreover, we’ll see our trade maintain a strong growth trend," he pointed out.