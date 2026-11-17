MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation added 2.6% in October 2026 month-on-month, according to data provided by the Central Bank.

Since the beginning of this year the exchange rate has decreased by 4.9%.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar went up by 2.2% in October month-on-month, and down by 4.8% year-to-date. Against the European currency, the ruble’s real effective exchange rate gained 5.4% and slipped by 0.1%, respectively.

The rate is calculated on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.