MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow will give an appropriate response to Denmark’s decision to expel a Russian military attache, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.
"Moscow will respond accordingly," she said.
Earlier, the Danish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin and informed him that a Russian military attache had been declared persona non grata. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said, however, that relations with Russia remained important, adding that in a world full of uncertainty and conflicts, it was crucial to be able to maintain dialogue.