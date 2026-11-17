LUGANSK, November 17. /TASS/. Sixty-four Russian residents, including a child were killed in the Ukrainian army’s strikes over the past week while nearly 240 people, including five minors sustained injuries, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 300 civilians suffered from shelling attacks by Ukrainian militants: 236 people, including five minors sustained injuries while 64 persons, including a child were killed. <…> The largest number of civilians hurt in the attacks was registered in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Zaporozhye, Kursk and Kherson Regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and also in the Volgograd, Samara and Smolensk Regions and the Republic of Tatarstan," Miroshnik said.

The envoy specified that 97% of those hurt - 293 civilians - suffered wounds from attacks by Ukrainian drones.

During the past week, the Ukrainian military delivered a series of deliberate strikes on medics and medical institutions in the Kursk Region and the Lugansk People’s Republic, violating the norms and principles of international law. No casualties were reported, he added.

In addition, the Ukrainian military attacked the staff and transport vehicles of the Emergencies Ministry, and also employees of emergency utility services in the Lugansk People’s Republic who arrived at the scenes of Ukrainian attacks. There were no casualties, he said.

In all, the Ukrainian military launched 8,300 munitions on civilian facilities on Russian territory over the week, Miroshnik said.