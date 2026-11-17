MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Building trust and striking a balance will be the focus of the Russia-US-China summit on the sidelines of the APEC meetings in Shenzhen, former Austrian Foreign Minister and head of the G.O.R.K.I. Center at St. Petersburg State University Karin Kneissl told TASS.

"We’re seeing some trust begin to develop. We remember how [US President Donald] Trump spoke about China during his first term. He called it a problem. Now, in his second term, we see him traveling to China, and we’ve seen him host [Chinese President] Xi Jinping in the United States. I think his rhetoric has changed," she said. "We saw Trump receive Xi Jinping at the highest level in the US," the expert recalled.

Kneissl said it all comes down to "the collapse of the US economy and the rise of China’s." "So the language has changed. And there’s an important balance to strike," she noted.

"Russia and China have had a very strong partnership for many years. In February 2022, it was described as a 'friendship without limits.' It’s a very strong partnership," she explained. "As we know, it isn’t an alliance. It’s a special partnership," she concluded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US head of state Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet on November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said this would be the first time the three leaders meet in this format and that it is hard to overstate the meeting’s significance and symbolism.