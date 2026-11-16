MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his personal congratulations to Mirra Andreeva over her win in the finals of the 2026 WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Finals in the United States, the Kremlin’s website announced in a statement on Monday.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your triumph in the Women's Tennis Association final tournament in the singles category," the statement reads.

"You played with great zeal throughout the challenging tournament, demonstrating excellent training, skill, resilience and willpower in exquisite and intense matches," according to the Russian president.

"With your scintillating and convincing victory, you continued the remarkable traditions of the domestic tennis school," the Russian president added.

On November 15, the 3rd-seeded Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, outplayed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine (6th-seed) 7-5; 6-3 in a tournament final that lasted 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Andreeva, 19, is currently 2nd in the WTA Rankings. She won the French Open in June and is now a seven-time WTA title holder overall. In 2023, Andreeva was named WTA rookie of the year. At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

The 2026 WTA Finals was played on indoor hard courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the United States, from November 8-15. The tournament brought together the eight highest-ranked singles players and doubles teams of the 2026 WTA Tour and offered $10 million in prize money. Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina won the tourney last year. The only Russian to win the WTA Finals was Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.