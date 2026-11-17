BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Mission to the European Union has asked Brussels to clarify whether the proposal by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to use intelligence services to obtain data on Russian participants in the special military operation is lawful.

Earlier, Kallas effectively publicly proposed stealing data on Russian special military operation participants through a hacking operation in order to "legally" justify imposing European visa restrictions on them, a measure that some EU countries do not support.

"It would be interesting to understand how such reasoning is consistent with the European Union’s own legislation, given that the bloc presents itself at every opportunity as an alleged guardian of the rule of law and personal data protection," the diplomatic mission said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

Russian diplomats recalled that EU Regulation No. 2018/1725 establishes requirements for lawfulness and fairness in the processing of personal data by EU institutions, restricts its use to specific legitimate purposes and requires appropriate protection of such information.

Russia’s Permanent Mission added that Kallas’ remarks confirm the selective approach of European officials to the bloc’s legal principles, which is based on "double standards." "We reaffirm that the European Union’s latest illegitimate anti-Russian actions will receive an appropriate response from our country," the diplomatic mission concluded.