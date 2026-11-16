MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov doesn't see any European leaders who could reasonably serve as a negotiator on Ukraine.

He mentioned his contacts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who "on more than one occasion has taken the side of another segment of public opinion in Europe" and hasn't proposed anything serious and constructive to resolve the conflict over Ukraine.

Lavrov pointed out that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has done little to quell concerns about the protracted investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, which ensured Europe’s energy security.

"This is why I don’t know which of the current leaders would be reasonable for us to talk to," Lavrov said in an interview with Andrey Kondrashov for TASS and VGTRK.

According to Agence France-Presse, EU leaders had agreed that representatives of the European Commission, the EU Council, Germany, France, Italy, and Poland, as well as the United Kingdom will make up a delegation for expert negotiations with Russia.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously told TASS that the European negotiators have not yet attempted to establish contact with Russia. The Kremlin said that Russia wasn't the one to put a freeze on relations -- it was Europe that refused to engage in dialogue. Moscow is ready to start a dialogue with Europeans, but only once they designate someone to represent them and show a real desire to talk.

Russia, the United States, and Ukraine held negotiations on November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi to discuss a new system of continental security in the post-conflict period. Europeans also arrived in Abu Dhabi, but they did not participate in the talks, and the Russian delegation had no contact with them. They "worked behind the scenes with the Ukrainians and the Americans," said Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian leader.