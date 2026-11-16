MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The West has systematized its efforts to stage color revolutions and interfere in elections in countries of the global majority, Russian State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said.

"Today, Western countries, clinging to the remnants of their former dominance, are trying to restrain the development of the global majority countries and preserve the system of unequal economic relations by all means, making extensive use of neo-colonial instruments. The role of information and educational instruments in undermining a country’s sovereignty has increased.

Efforts to stage color revolutions and intervene in elections and other domestic political processes have become systematic," the diplomat told the general assembly of the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism "For the Freedom of Nations!"

According to Ivanov, "the use of sanctions that violate international law has become unprecedented in scale."

"Unfair global economic relations have been entrenched through debt, currency and payment dependencies, the activities of transnational corporations and international organizations, as well as asymmetric access to technologies and markets," the Russian diplomat continued.

"Comprehensive democratization of international life based on the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, totality and interconnectedness is impossible without eliminating these unacceptable practices," he added.

He said that Russia, together with its partners and like-minded nations from the countries of the global majority, "is making an extensive and meticulous effort to create commercial, logistical and financial infrastructure that can withstand external pressure, and also to introduce alternative technological solutions."

The general assembly of the Forum of Supporters of the Struggle against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism "For the Freedom of Nations!" has convened in Moscow with the support of the United Russia party. It brings together delegates from over 70 countries in Africa, Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe, as well as representatives of the United Nations and the African Union.