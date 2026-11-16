MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. In his Monday press briefing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov covered the position of European countries on the Ukrainian settlement, the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge, and Estonia’s plans to close the border with Russia.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin representative.

On president’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov today.

- The head of state also has several more non-public working meetings planned as he prepares for an upcoming foreign trip.

On Ukrainian settlement

- Russia would like to know exactly how bringing Europe into the Ukraine peace fold would help the process along: "So far, the negotiations were coordinated in a trilateral format, i.e., Russia - Ukraine - the US. There have also been discussions about the possible involvement of Europeans in this negotiation process, but we have repeatedly said that it would be good for us to understand from the Europeans themselves how their position can help the peace process."

- Europe’s statements so far seem antithetical to peace: "We have heard statements from both [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen and her colleagues in Brussels, saying that unconditional support for Ukraine will be maintained. And, most importantly, the line of increasing pressure on Russia will be maintained to force Russia to engage in the peace process. These presuppositions suggest a reluctance to contribute to the peace process."

- "But, again, let’s see - perhaps we’ll be able to clarify the Europeans’ position and reach some conclusion about the expediency of their participation in the negotiation process at this stage."

- Russia doesn’t want a temporary truce, but rather a lasting peace: "As how this relates to the peace process, we have repeatedly said that we don’t want a temporary truce, we want peace for many years and centuries. This is why the special military operation continues, and the negotiation track is what should lead us to that peace."

- The Kremlin thinks it best to keep its discussions with the United States on Ukraine close to the vest: "We continue to maintain the position that it wouldn't be wisest not to disclose the details of the discussions taking place between us and the Americans."

- Russia will not allow the Kiev regime to "heal up" through a temporary truce: "We [will not allow] the Kiev regime to take any step that would allow it to heal the wounds - the serious wounds that we are inflicting on this regime."

"As for the peace process, we have also repeatedly said that this process takes time, it is complex, and it consists of a huge number of details, the significance of each of which is very hard to overestimate. This work continues."

On Ukrainian attacks

- Russian air defense systems operate very effectively, although no system can guarantee 100% protection of facilities under such massive strikes: "The system is working, but, of course, unfortunately, no system in the world can guarantee 100% protection of various facilities against such massive strikes. But, nevertheless, the effectiveness is very high. And, of course, we are talking about the heroic work of our air defense personnel, our military."

- The Transport Ministry will give a report on the damage done to the Crimean Bridge: "Information on the bridge will come from the Transport Ministry. As far as I understand, it's only minor damage that they're looking at there."

- Traffic on the Crimean Bridge continues after Ukraine attacked it with drones: "The movement on the bridge continues, and so information from the Transport Ministry will follow."

About Estonia's plans to close border with Russia

- By closing its border with Russia, Estonia is building a "wall," which won't do it any good: "Estonia is building a ‘wall.’ Many countries, as history shows, have built walls that brought nothing good to the builders of those walls."

- The accusations from Estonia and other European countries against Russia about sabotage activities are "absolutely unfounded": "This is why we cannot accept such accusations. We do not accept them, we disagree with them, and we completely deny these accusations.".