PARIS, November 27. /TASS/. France has lost access to key agricultural export markets, while Russia has strengthened its foothold in them, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"For our producers of grain, potatoes, and other goods, often very significant markets have been closed off. Moreover, due to a combination of geopolitical factors and climate change, some of our former export markets have not only shut their doors to us but have turned into our competitors. Russia, for example," he said.

"Just a few years ago, they were our buyers, and now, thanks to global warming, they are harvesting two crops a year. They have become major exporters, and this has hit us with full force," the Elysee Palace’s press service quoted Macron as saying.

France’s wheat and other grain harvests declined in 2026 amid severe heat, despite larger sown areas, the French Ministry of Agriculture said.

Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut previously said that, as of mid-October, from the start of 2026, Russia has increased grain exports by 18% in terms of volume and 15% in terms of value despite external challenges. She said that the largest buyers of Russian grain were Egypt, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Sudan.