MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s security cooperation with Afghanistan in Central Asia has continued uninterrupted; the Afghans are fulfilling their part of the task and "crushing IS" (also known as ISIS or the Islamic State terrorist organization, which is banned in Russia), special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS following Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk’s visit to Kabul.

"We have never stopped working on this. They are fulfilling their part of the task, and we are very grateful to them. They are crushing the IS, which could otherwise spoil the mood for both us and Central Asia. The Afghans are doing this at their own expense," he noted, responding to a question about cooperation with Afghanistan in the field of ensuring security in Central Asia.

On November 12, Overchuk paid a working visit to Kabul, where he held talks with the country’s top leadership. He later revealed that Russian companies had signed a large package of contracts to supply grain, flour, medicines, and military equipment to Afghanistan.