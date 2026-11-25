STOCKHOLM, November 25. /TASS/. Finnish politician Armando Mema, a member of the Freedom Alliance party, welcomed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s offer to guarantee Vladimir Zelensky’s security if he came to Moscow, describing it as the only way to end the conflict peacefully.

"While the EU leaders meditate day and night on how to wage War against Russia, every sane politician understands that Zelensky's visit to Moscow is the only solution to end this War, through Diplomacy," Mema wrote on X.

He also strongly criticized calls by some Western politicians to send troops to Ukraine. "On the contrary, mentally ill politicians like [former UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson are calling to send western troops to Ukraine. Here is the difference between a good leader working for Peace and a bad one thirsty for War," Mema said.

Earlier, Lukashenko told the French magazine Le Point that he could accompany Zelensky to Moscow as his security guarantor.

Russia has repeatedly said Zelensky is welcome in Moscow if he is ready for serious talks and responsible decisions on settling the conflict in Ukraine. Zelensky has said he is not considering such a visit.