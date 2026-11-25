DOHA, November 25. /TASS/. Yemen’s Ansar Allah, or Houthi, rebel movement has delivered a strike on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.

"The Yemeni armed forces (as the Houthis call their units - TASS) <…> have conducted two military operations, with the first one targeting the Rus Tanura oil refinery in the Eastern Province," a statement released on Saree’s Telegram channel reads. According to him, the strikes on the facility were accurate, causing a fire.

In addition, the Houthis attacked the financial district in the Saudi capital Riyadh. The operation was carried out in three phases and caused significant damage, Saree said. The rebels’ steps came in response to strikes by the Saudi-led Arabian coalition on civilian cars in the Lahij Governorate in southern Yemen, and attacks targeting Sanaa and other regions, he explained.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Civil Defense said at least 11 people had sustained injuries as a result of a Houthi attack on a skyscraper in Riyadh’s financial district. Among those injured were two Saudi nationals and nine foreigners - two Indian, Three Nepalese, and four Egyptian citizens.