MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia has the world’s cheapest and most abundant energy resources for the development of superintelligence, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"Russia has the cheapest and most abundant energy sources in the world for SI. Bottleneck solved," Dmitriev wrote on X.

He was commenting on the Grok chatbot’s response to a question from a user of the social media platform X about the main constraint on the further development of artificial intelligence. Among the potential obstacles, the user listed shortages of computing power, energy, and data, as well as the human factor. Grok identified energy as the key constraint.

He later asked Grok whether it agreed that Russia had the world’s cheapest and most abundant energy sources for the development of superintelligence, including hydropower, natural gas, and nuclear power.

In response, the chatbot noted that Russia ranks first globally in proven natural gas reserves, while domestic electricity prices are among the lowest in the world. It also identified Canada, Norway, and the Persian Gulf states as countries with advantages in this area.

Dmitriev then asked Grok to rank the ten countries with the cheapest and most abundant energy resources for the development of superintelligence. Russia topped the ranking compiled by the chatbot, followed by Canada and the United States. China, Qatar, Norway, Iran, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Kazakhstan also made the top ten.