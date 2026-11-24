MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the latest locality liberated by Russian forces, will help them consolidate their positions in the area of Gulyaipole, a Russian security officer told TASS on Tuesday.

"Barvinovka is an important stronghold near Gulyaipole. The seizure and control of the locality will enable [Russian forces] to strengthen their positions on the right bank of the Verkhnyaya Tersa River, while easing logistical operations and maneuvering in the area, and preventing Ukrainian attempts to counterattack on the western flanks," he explained.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that units of the Battlegroup East had liberated Barvinovka.