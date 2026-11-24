SIMFEROPOL, November 24. /TASS/. European elites are deliberately delaying the launch of dialogue with Russia, searching for different excuses and putting forward conditions that Moscow cannot accept to avoid holding meetings, State Duma member Leonid Ivlev told TASS in an interview.

European Commission Spokeswoman Paula Pinho earlier said at a briefing in Brussels that a European delegation had received an invitation to visit Moscow but was not ready for bilateral consultations with Russia and preferred to discuss Ukraine only in a multilateral format.

"European foreign policy has driven itself into a dead end. On the one hand, they are asking to be allowed to stand even in the anteroom during the talks in Abu Dhabi. On the other hand, the European Union is not ready to seriously discuss security issues with Moscow, which is why it is looking for excuses to avoid meetings, setting deliberately unacceptable conditions such as an immediate ceasefire on the front line while simultaneously increasing arms supplies to the Ukrainian military. These are the kinds of excuses Europe comes up with nowadays," Ivlev said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 19 that Moscow had sent a proposal to European countries through diplomatic channels to clarify their positions on ensuring regional security. According to the head of state, Russia will then decide on the format for further dialogue. On November 23, Russia intends to initiate dialogue with the Europeans to determine the extent to which they are prepared to contribute to a peace process, rather than to the continuation of the war, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He was commenting on reports suggesting that European envoys might be willing to travel to Moscow for talks on Ukraine, provided they are guaranteed full participation in the peace process.