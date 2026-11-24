MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Kiev refrains from striking the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant directly just because of radiation fears in the West, yet the number of strikes on Energodar had risen severalfold this year, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"People in the West are still afraid of radiation. A direct strike on a reactor unit could provoke outrage among those who know even a little about the issue and understand that the danger could reach them, too. They aren’t that far away, and radioactive clouds can travel in different directions. That’s why Ukraine refrains from direct strikes," he stated.

Miroshnik noted that attacks on Energodar and facilities associated with the plant had intensified severalfold since April. "People have been killed and injured. They work at the plant, and practically the whole city has ties to it. It’s a city of power industry workers. Making life unbearable for the people who keep the plant running is another way to put pressure on it and make it harder to operate," the diplomat concluded.