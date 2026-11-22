WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that the price of oil was high before the midterm elections because of the actions of the Democrats and Iran.

"Isn’t it interesting that oil prices have dropped precipitously after the midterm elections? I said that was going to happen. The whole thing is a Giant Hoax!" he wrote on Truth Social.

"Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the oil price up as long as possible and, since the election, the oil price has dropped by a record level. Too bad the voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole election was very ‘strange.’"

The midterm elections were held on November 3. Americans elected 35 out of 100 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives. Gubernatorial elections were also held in 36 states. The Democrats won in a landslide and will secure a majority in both houses of the new Congress, which will begin its work in early January 2027. Currently, the Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Political analysts believe that the high cost of fuel was one of the reasons for the Republicans’ popularity decline.