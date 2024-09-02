Cooperation with Asia-Pacific countries to be discussed during EEF

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The business program of the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will kick off in Vladivostok on Tuesday, September 3.

Forum participants will discuss new promising formats of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region in different spheres, from transport and energy to environment and tourism. The motto of the Forum is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

Key business activities of EEF will be held from September 3 to 6. They comprise about 100 events broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy."

Issues planned for discussion at the forum are driven by exponential growth rate of the Far East and rising demand for carrying capacity, electric power and personnel, Minister for Far East and Arctic Development Alexey Chekunkov told RASS.

Participants will discuss expansion of BRICS and its growing role in the context of global stability, issues of bringing valuable staff to Russia, digital economy and other topics as part of the "New contours of international cooperation" block. Speakers will talk about prospects of additive technologies, digital security, shipbuilding and cooperation in industry and energy sphere in the "Technologies to ensure independence" module. The block dedicated to master plans is expected to have discussion on growth points of the construction sector and integrated shaping of cities look.

Aspects of improving management mechanisms of intellectual property results, stimulation of small and medium companies’ growth and features of international commercial arbitration in the Asia-Pacific Region are among key topics of the "Financial system of values" block. Investments in science, higher education and healthcare will be covered in the "People, education and patriotism" block.

"The Russian Far East" module activities will be dedicated to government programs of support and preferential regimes in Far Eastern regions. The "Transport and logistics: new routes" block will cover redistribution of logistics flows, new digital solutions in the sector and development of the Northern Sea Route and Far Eastern aviation.