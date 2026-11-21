MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The direct dialogue between Russia and Georgia in a new format will become regular, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS, commenting on the results of the meeting with Special Envoy of the Georgian Prime Minister for Relations with Russia George Zurabashvili in Minsk.

"It was agreed to set the direct Russian-Georgian dialogue in a new format on a regular basis. We once again express our gratitude to Belarusian friends for the high level of organization of the Russian-Georgian meeting," the deputy minister said.

Moscow and Tbilisi are ready to the phased establishment of ties in certain spheres, Galuzin noted.

"A number of current international issues was discussed in detail, and regional security problems proceeding from the principle of responsibility of South Caucasian countries and their direct neighbors for solving problems in the region. Both sides expressed readiness to the phased establishment of ties in the cultural-humanitarian sphere and strengthening of communications between the people," he said.

The first talks between Galuzin and Zurabashvili were held on Thursday in Minsk.