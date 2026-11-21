WASHINGTON, November 21. /TASS/. Assurances by US tech giant Google of its commitment to the principles of freedom of access to information look ridiculous amid the permanent blocking of the Global Fact-Checking Network’s (GFCN) account, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on its Telegram channel.

"This is a clear act of arbitrary censorship by the tech company with a thinly veiled political motive," the embassy said. "Against this backdrop, all assurances by its leadership about its commitment to the principles of freedom of access to information look ridiculous."

"We call on US corporations to uphold to the principle of freedom of speech and equal access to critical information infrastructure in deeds, not just in words," the embassy added.

"As a reminder, the association was founded in 2024, and currently brings together over 130 experts from 55 countries, including the United States. Its members also include Russian specialists, and the TASS news agency is one of the founders of this professional association," Russian diplomats added.