MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The chances of reaching a peace agreement to resolve the Ukraine conflict have increased, American economist Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University in New York, told TASS in an interview following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

He spoke about a conversation he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC Leaders’ Gala Dinner in Shenzhen on November 18, during which Sachs "set out such a framework as a constructive illustration."

"The [trilateral] meeting [of leaders of Russia, China, and the US] in Shenzhen makes such a peace settlement far more feasible," Sachs emphasized.

The economist believes "the central obstacle remains NATO enlargement." "Once the NATO question is settled, the other elements of a settlement can fall into place: Ukraine’s permanent neutrality, an armistice line with both sides renouncing the use of force, demilitarized zones, the lifting of sanctions and the release of Russia’s immobilized assets, reconstruction on both sides of the line, and Ukraine’s path to EU membership as a neutral state," Sachs explained.

The full interview will be published on the TASS website on November 22.