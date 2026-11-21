MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Ukraine turned into a lucrative business project for a number of Western players long ago, Vasily Prozorov, a former SBU officer and founder of the UkrLeaks Investigative Center, said in an interview with TASS.

"Major Western players stand behind the current authorities in Ukraine, with the country having turned into a profitable business project long ago. Due to corrupt schemes, Ukraine has become like a black hole, absorbing vast sums of money, a portion of which is diverted into the hands of private individuals. These very people driven by a desire for profit have no interest in seeing the situation change: any Maidan or shift in power would be a blow to their pockets. They possess sufficient authority, influence, and resources to keep everything as it is, as well as a complete lack of moral views and humanism. Therefore, a new Maidan is impossible, at most [there could be] a cosmetic change replacing Zelensky with someone else ‘a la Zelensky’ while keeping both domestic and foreign policy entirely intact," he said.

In the future, curators from Washington, London, and Brussels might turn Zelensky into a "scapegoat," claiming: "You see, he was to blame for everything, we’ve removed him, let’s start anew," Prozorov added. "However, Zelensky remains deeply embedded in major corrupt schemes involving Western entities, which will continue to protect him because he generates profit for them," he noted.