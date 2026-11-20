ST. PETERSBURG, November 20. /TASS/. Russia is working toward a visit by representatives of the European trio (the United Kingdom, Germany and France) to Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on the sidelines of the BRICS International Youth Forum.

He stressed that shared and indivisible security for all is Russia’s key demand in its contacts with the European Union and NATO.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the deputy foreign minister.

Ukraine talks

No agreements have been reached yet on a new round of talks on the Ukrainian settlement in the trilateral format: "As for the trilateral format as it has been practiced, including the recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, there are no relevant agreements or understandings."

Preparation for EU trio representatives’ Moscow visit

Russia is working toward a visit by representatives of the European trio (the United Kingdom, Germany and France) to Moscow: "You could see that, while in China, the President [Vladimir Putin of Russia], highlighted our decision to invite representatives of the European trio to Moscow - this is one of the things currently under consideration, in the pipeline right now."

Unacceptability of Ukraine’s NATO bid

Even the prospect of Ukraine’s quasi-membership of NATO is unacceptable to Russia: "I’d like to say that even coming up with the formula of NATO quasi-membership for Kiev or seeking a ‘creative’ solution in this sphere is unacceptable to us."

"We discuss security guarantees primarily in terms of ensuring the security of our own country. As for Ukraine, let them recognize that our demand that this country must not join NATO is non-negotiable. Once that happens, I think the issue of security guarantees can be discussed one way or another."

Russia is not closing itself off from dialogue, but "not dialogue on Ukraine jining NATO." "Once again, this is an absolutely unacceptable option."

EU-NATO closeness

Moscow sees little difference between the EU and NATO: "We have repeatedly informed our opponents, including those in the European Union, that given this bloc’s increasingly aggressive positioning on the international stage, its pronounced anti-Russian course and claims to play a significant independent role in defense and security, as well as the ongoing militarization of the European Union and individual countries, we see little difference between NATO and the EU."

Ukraine’s possible accession to the European Union requires a solution that would ensure Russia’s security: "Accordingly, we believe that all this equally requires a solution based on ensuring our security."

"There can be no deviation here from the requirement that ‘security is indivisible,’" since "one cannot strengthen one’s own security at the expense of the security of others." "This position underlies the approach we are developing in our contacts with the European Union and NATO, including in the trilateral format."

Security

Shared and indivisible security for all is Russia’s key demand in its contacts with the European Union and NATO: "There can be no deviations from the demand of indivisible security. One cannot strengthen one’s own security at the expense of others’ security. And this position underpins the approach that we are working on in our contracts with the European Union and NATO, including in the trilateral format."