MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry summoned Romanian Ambassador Cristian Istrate on Friday and protested the visa refusals that bar young Russian athletes from competing at the European Cadet Taekwondo Championships.

"We lodged a strong protest with Romania over its unexplained refusal to issue entry visas to the Russian national team, which was due to compete in the European taekwondo championships for boys and girls aged 12 to 14 in Bucharest in late November," the ministry said in a statement.