MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed Foros smart jammers against FPV drones that can detect and precisely jam unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control signals, the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) told TASS.

"The Novator company has created the Foros smart jammers that are capable of detecting and precisely jamming the control signals of FPV drones. Radio-electronic interference is not generated through continuous noise, but by producing adaptive interference tailored to the parameters of a specific enemy drone’s remote control," the CUST said.

The company added that the technical capabilities of the Foros device allow it to jam signals across all operational LoRa bands (a wireless communication technology used to control FPV drones).

The center added that the Foros jammer is compact and features energy efficiency, an automatic operation mode, the ability to connect antennas, and USB data output. "Operators can also connect these smart jammers into a network so they function as a single system," the company specified.