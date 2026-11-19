SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia possesses extensive hydropower resources, including renewable ones, which points to its competitiveness in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) development and offers prospects for international partnership and cooperation, President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"Moreover, we possess vast, world-class reserves of hydrocarbons - oil, gas, and coal. We also have immense potential for hydropower, as well as renewable energy sources, such as solar power and others. We have all of this, and it is all being actively developed. In this sense, Russia enjoys significant competitive advantages. We are also an excellent partner for many countries that wish to develop artificial intelligence, which is fundamentally something almost everyone wants to do," he said.

Moscow also holds a leading position on the international stage in the development of peaceful nuclear technologies, Putin noted. He emphasized that the majority of nuclear power plants currently under construction are being built by the country’s state corporation Rosatom. "We are a clear leader. As for small-scale power plants, no one else is building or producing anything of the kind. We, however, have already built some, as you know, they are currently in operation in the North, and two more platforms are being readied. Many want to do this, and many claim they are ready. Yet, no one but us has actually done it so far," the Russian leader emphasized.