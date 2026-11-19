SHENZHEN, China, November 19. /TASS/. By 2030, the total global energy consumption of data centers could match the electricity consumption of all of Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters while discussing the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

"Collectively, the data centers currently being developed will require as much energy as all of Japan consumes today - a country that is technologically advanced and industrially diverse, with a varied economy," the president said.

Putin emphasized that the development of artificial intelligence is directly linked to the availability of sufficient energy resources. According to the head of state, Russia holds an advantage in this area thanks to its leading position in nuclear technology and the peaceful use of atomic energy.