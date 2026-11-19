SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. A constructive partnership with the economies of the Asia-Pacific region is a strategic course for Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the APEC summit.

He stressed that Russia remains open to the world while simultaneously strengthening its economic potential.

The APEC forum should set a unifying tone amid the current challenging conditions of global economic fragmentation, Putin added.

TASS has summarized the key statements by the Russian leader.

Russian economy

"Russia strives to remain open to the world while simultaneously strengthening its economic potential."

Russia's GDP growth in real terms exceeded 10% in the past three years: "Over the past three years, Russia's GDP in real terms grew by more than 10%."

Russia ranks among the world’s leading economies in terms of purchasing power parity: "In terms of purchasing power parity, our country firmly ranks among the world’s leading economies."

A constructive partnership with the economies of the Asia-Pacific region is a strategic course for Russia: "I would like to emphasize that a constructive partnership with the economies of the Asia-Pacific region is a strategic course for Russia."

Russia is carrying out fundamental economic reforms domestically: "To this end, we continue to implement fundamental reforms in the country, improve our industrial base and technological capabilities, and keep inflation under control. We have transformed the structure of Russia’s domestic economy dramatically."

Russia’s readiness to cooperate

Russia makes a significant contribution to the material well-being of the Asia-Pacific region: "We are an integral part of the [Asia-Pacific] region and make a significant contribution to its material well-being."

Moscow is prepared to share its expertise in digital solutions and AI with its partners in the Asia-Pacific region: "We are also ready to share our expertise in digital solutions and artificial intelligence with our partners in the Asia-Pacific region."

Russia holds a leading position in the field of peaceful nuclear energy and is prepared for close cooperation with APEC forum participants in knowledge-intensive sectors: "Russia is interested in the closest possible cooperation with the forum’s participants in knowledge-intensive industries. This applies, in particular, to peaceful nuclear energy, where we not only hold a leading position but are also actively working with many our partners in the region."

Trading partners can always count on the reliability and high quality of supplies from Russia: "Russian energy resources, as well as large volumes of grain and mineral fertilizers, are being shipped to the Asia-Pacific region. In doing so, we make a significant contribution to maintaining energy and food security across the entire region. Our trading partners can always count on the reliability, high quality, and stability of our supplies."

Partnership relations between Russia and Asia-Pacific economies

Russia’s trade turnover with Asia-Pacific economies grew by almost one third in the first eight months of 2026: "In the first eight months of this year alone, our trade turnover with the region’s economies grew by nearly a third, with a focus on non-energy and innovative goods."

Russia’s total trade turnover with ASEAN member states has increased by almost 60% over the last decade: "I would also like to mention the expanding network of preferential trade agreements between countries in the region and the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Russia and our closest neighbors."

Over the past few decades, Moscow, together with its APEC partners, has carried out more than 80 major projects: "We will continue, in cooperation with our partners in the forum, to implement joint mutually beneficial projects and initiatives. Over the last few decades, more than 80 such projects, and I am referring only to major ones, have been completed, including those in the areas of agricultural production and trade, the promotion of electronic government services, and women’s entrepreneurship."

APEC’s role

The APEC forum should set a unifying tone amidst the current challenging conditions of a fragmenting global economy: "In the current challenging environment characterized by the fragmentation of the global economy, as our colleague from Singapore just noted, and by a growing number of threats and challenges to its stability, the APEC forum must set a unifying tone and develop a constructive agenda for cooperation."

Russia supports the draft final declaration for the APEC summit in Shenzhen: "The draft final Shenzhen declaration that has been prepared for our approval, is aimed precisely at this, and it has Russia’s support."