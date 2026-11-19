The APEC summit underway in China’s Shenzhen brings together global leaders whose economies account for more than 60% of world GDP. Chinese leader Xi Jinping identified the "division" trend as a key challenge facing the world as he proposed focusing on finding prospects for cooperation instead. Vladimir Putin dismissed the old instruments of economic dominance that certain countries rely on as ineffective. Specifically, he said, sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions no longer have the intimidating effect and cannot crush rival economies. At his talks with the Chinese leader, the Russian president confirmed his willingness to work "back to back" for the sake of the two nations. Meanwhile, his handshake with Donald Trump at a reception became one of the most widely discussed moments on Day 1.

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discuss new global economic realities at the APEC summit, while Democrats gain a Senate majority as the final midterm results are announced. Meanwhile, Russia casts doubt on the impartiality of the Nord Stream sabotage probe. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

On Wednesday, the main program of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) got underway in Shenzhen. Back in the 1980s, Shenzhen was a provincial town full of peasant markets, and now it is one of the country’s leading technological hubs, dubbed China’s Silicon Valley, with a population of 18 million. China deliberately selected it for a meeting of the leading Asia-Pacific economies to highlight the potential across the region.

As many as 21 official delegations arrived in China, with most of them headed by their respective leaders. Apart from attending the summit, each of them has a separate program there.

Putin arrived in Shenzhen late in the evening, Moscow time, on November 17. Trump flew into the summit several hours later. The two leaders exchanged a handshake and even a couple of remarks as they posed for a joint photo at the reception.

China is hosting the APEC summit amid the height of trade, economic and technological differences with the United States, giving Beijing an opportunity to show that it is the one that favors economic liberalization, effectively taking over this role from Washington, Yekaterina Koldunova, director of the ASEAN Center at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, told Izvestia. Meanwhile, actual liberalization is taking place as part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement signed between 16 regional players, mostly ASEAN members. The proposal to promote a similar initiative at the APEC, endorsed in South Korea’s Gyeongju a year ago, has so far played a symbolic role, the expert argued.

Opponents of US President Donald Trump, Democrats, will hold 56 out of 100 seats in the Senate starting on January 3, 2027 after Mary Peltola won the Senate race in Alaska, the final tally of the November 3 midterms drawn on Wednesday morning showed.

US media outlets and television channels, regardless of their stance toward the Trump administration, including The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post newspapers, CNBC, and CNN and Fox News TV channels, stressed that the administration will now find it much harder not only to implement its domestic and foreign policy but also to protect its gains in both areas.

Pavel Koshkin, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, noted that under the current circumstances, with Democrats holding a significant majority in the US upper house, they will have more opportunities to win backing from Republicans who are dissatisfied with Trump’s policies on key issues. However, the expert pointed out that the Democratic majority does not meet the two-thirds threshold, or 67 out of 100 votes, required for more consequential decisions - for instance, to override a presidential veto. Therefore, Trump will be able to defend his position by making use of procedural mechanisms.

At the same time, Trump may have to make concessions on Ukraine, step up pressure on Russia and become more favorably disposed to Kiev. "This is already evident in his rhetoric," the expert told Vedomosti. Meanwhile, Trump could also threaten his opponents with another shutdown. The move could hold up the legislative agenda and put pressure on the Democratic Party, Koshkin argued.

Apart from a Senate majority, Democrats will also gain control of the House. With vote counting continuing in some districts, as of November 18, the party was set to hold 256 seats, well over the 218 needed for a majority. This will give Democrats considerable room both to endorse bills and to secure their passage.

Both parties, Democrats and Republicans, will have to find compromises, Maxim Cherkashin, a research fellow at the Center for North American Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said. The expert pointed to reinstating social spending, AI regulation and especially building data centers among Democrats’ priorities. "Republicans might as well support them on the latter issue. Beyond that, everything will depend on whether they continue to follow Trump’s lead which, in turn, will hinge on his popularity. If the Iran war drags on, I do not rule out that Republicans might gradually part ways with him," Cherkashin warned.

German authorities have avoided cooperation with Russia in the case of the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, making it very difficult to speak of the impartiality of Germany’s judicial authorities or the findings of the investigation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky told Izvestia. More and more details are emerging from the trial in Hamburg of the alleged perpetrators of the terrorist attack. However, it is necessary not only to identify those directly involved in the sabotage but also to clarify the role of the Ukrainian leadership in it, the opposition in the Bundestag argued. Meanwhile, Germany's gas storage facilities are at historically low levels. But the German government does not have the political will or desire to resume Russian gas supplies, Lyubinsky stressed.

There are growing calls in Germany to investigate Ukraine's role in sabotaging the Nord Streams. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) opposition party has already filed 300 requests to the federal government on this issue, Steffen Kotre, a Bundestag member, told Izvestia. "We see Ukrainian perpetrators, and this is step one. As step two, Ukraine should be found guilty, which is very important. The court must answer to us whether Ukraine is behind this," the German legislator stressed.

He also believes it is necessary to establish the US role in the Nord Stream sabotage. Back in 2023, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported on Washington's involvement. However, Washington seems to be interested in restarting the pipelines. According to Reuters, high-profile Russian and US officials discussed involving an American investor in the Nord Stream pipelines in October.

The AfD now serves as the main proponent of resuming Russian gas purchases. In September, its co-chair Alice Weidel again urged a return to imports from Russia. This political party recently won state elections in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. However, there are still no signs of prospects for forming a government with the participation of the AfD at the federal level, Artyom Sokolov, a senior research fellow at the MGIMO Institute of International Studies, noted. According to him, statements from party members about their readiness to buy Russian gas again should be treated with caution, as they are not yet backed by any government agencies.

The Saudi-led international Arab coalition has launched airstrikes against 60 military targets of the pro-Iranian Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement in Sanaa, the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, and near Amran and Saada, coalition spokesperson, Saudi Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, reported on his X account on November 18. The strikes by the Saudi Air Force came days after forces allied with Riyadh, specifically from the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), the executive body of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, suffered a major military defeat near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, followed by reshuffles within the Saudi military leadership.

The PLC’s domestic standing has seriously deteriorated, and the armed confrontation has entered a new stage, Nikolay Sukhov, a senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ World Economy and International Relations Institute, told Vedomosti. According to him, government forces retreated amid the risk of encirclement, as the Houthis maintain the initiative at the operational level while seeking to sever the land links between Aden, Taiz and the western coast by seizing commanding heights. "However, it is too early to say that the tide has definitively turned in the Houthis’ favor. Their advancing units are also taking losses, and as they advance further south, their supply lines become increasingly stretched. And they are vulnerable to warplanes in open terrain," the political analyst said.

The Houthis do not yet have sufficient resources to secure a decisive shift in their favor, Ivan Bocharov, a program manager at the Russian International Affairs Council, said. "Government forces are still capable of putting up resistance, thanks to assistance from Saudi Arabia, but in terms of organization and military capabilities, they are significantly inferior to their adversary," the expert argued.

Therefore, the next task for the Houthis at this stage will be to secure their gains, weaken the defenses of Aden and compel the enemies to negotiate on terms more favorable to themselves, Sukhov said. The expert did not rule out a counteroffensive by pro-Saudi groups, provided they overcome internal strife.

Meanwhile, government troops can still fend off attacks targeting Aden and even launch limited counterattacks, Sukhov continued. But a unified command, coordinated political objectives and a settlement regarding the future of southern areas will be necessary to mount a broader counteroffensive, the expert noted. "No such conditions are in place yet. Even a temporary united front in the face of a common threat does not mean they can carry out longer offensive operations jointly," the analyst concluded.

Russian diesel supplies dropping below the anticipated level of 2 million tons in November could be one of the factors pushing global prices higher. According to people interviewed by Kommersant, exports this month may amount to only half of that level, and export restrictions are likely to be tightened further.

Diesel prices in Western markets may rise amid reduced supplies from Russia, among other reasons, according to a report from Kpler. Against the backdrop of renewed attacks on oil refineries, Russian diesel exports in November may be significantly lower than the planned level of 2 mln metric tons, analysts noted. In addition, US diesel inventories have dropped below 100 mln barrels, their lowest level in 22 years, the report revealed.

According to S&P Global Commodities at Sea, as of the week ending November 5, Russian diesel and gas oil exports increased by 14.5% to 410,000 metric tons. Russian diesel exports may total approximately 1 mln metric tons in November, two sources told Kommersant. Given the increasing number of refinery shutdowns, sources told Kommersant they expect restrictions on foreign supplies to be tightened in the coming weeks, potentially leading to a complete ban.

Sergey Frolov, a managing partner at NEFT Research, said it would be more realistic to expect exports to gradually recover as oil refineries are repaired. Sergey Teryoshkin, CEO of Open Oil Market, said diesel exports will be primarily affected by regulatory restrictions and, to a lesser degree, by oil refineries being idled for operational reasons. The expert described the outcome of the November election to the US Congress as yet another reason why some US importers have to reassess the possibility of using Russian diesel fuel.

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