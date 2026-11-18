GENEVA, November 19. /TASS/. Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Geneva office and other Geneva-based international organizations, has called for taking into account African countries’ shared position on reforming the UN Security Council.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his African counterparts have agreed to tighten coordination within the United Nations and other international organizations, including in the context of the UN Security Council reform, which should take into account Africa’s common stance," he said at a reception at Russia’s mission in Geneva on the occasion of the 3rd Russia-Africa summit on October 28-29.

Russia and African countries "share similar views on the most pressing international issues," he said, adding that these include the situation surrounding Iran, the Middle East peace process, the politicization of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and armed conflicts on the African continent.

The African Union insists that African countries should be granted at least two permanent seats on the UN Security Council with the right to veto, as well as five non-permanent seats. Currently, Africa holds three non-permanent seats and has no permanent representatives on the Security Council.

The 3rd Russia-Africa summit was held in Moscow on October 28-29 and was attended by delegations from 48 African countries, including 22 heads of state. The previous such summits were held in St. Petersburg in the summer of 2023, and in Sochi in the fall of 2029.