NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump acknowledged that Washington continues to share intelligence with Ukraine.

Speaking live on Fox News, he noted that critics of the current US administration continue to talk about China, alleging that it shares information with Iran. "We (the US - TASS) share information. Look at Ukraine, we give them information too," the US leader emphasized.

On October 6, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Gao Jiakun said that China did not share navigational intelligence with Iran during Tehran’s armed conflict with the US.