MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will not last long, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vedomosti.

"They will talk briefly. Well, there's no point in guessing [how long the meeting will last]. We will provide all the details tomorrow," he told the newspaper.

Peskov, responding to a question about the possibility of holding a full-format meeting between the two leaders, said that a lack of time had so far prevented such a meeting from being arranged.