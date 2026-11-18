GENEVA, November 18. /TASS/. The Russian national football team has been excluded from the list of participants in the draw for the qualifying tournament ahead of the 2028 UEFA Cup, according to the UEFA’s official website.

A statement on the UEFA website describes how the procedure for the draw for the qualifying stage of the 2028 Euro Cup proceeds. It involves 54 national teams that played in the group stage of the 2026/2027 UEFA Nations League tournament.

The teams were sorted out across five groups based on their performance in the tournament. The Russian national team did not play in the Nations League matches.

The qualifying group stage draw for the 2028 UEFA Cup is set to take place on December 6, 2026 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.