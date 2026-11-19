ANKARA, November 19. /TASS/. Russia has neither the motive nor the intention to attack any European country, asserted Sergey Vershinin, Russia's ambassador to Turkey, in an interview with the newspaper Hurriyet.

"We have absolutely no reason to initiate an attack on any nation. We've communicated this message with utmost clarity: it is, in fact, we who are under assault," he stated in response to queries about potential threats to NATO member states or Europe. "Both our president, Vladimir Putin, and our foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, have repeatedly dismissed such allegations as nonsense. Simply put, there are no plans for any military engagement - period," Vershinin emphasized.

The ambassador expressed concern over NATO's continuing expansion and its encroachment toward Russia's borders. "NATO is not an economic federation; it is a military-political alliance," he underlined.

Vershinin further criticized European leaders for their open hostility, stating, "The 'hawks' in Europe are rejecting peace outright. This sentiment is evident in both London and Brussels. While their stated goal is to secure a ceasefire, the intent is merely to position troops in Ukraine - an approach we believe would only prolong the conflict."

He also suggested that some factions in Europe have vested interests in perpetuating the war against Russia. "The motivations extend beyond mere military action; they encompass efforts to secure economic leverage," Vershinin argued, pointing to the West's plans to marginalize Russia in global energy markets.